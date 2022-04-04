StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

MDRX opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,809,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.