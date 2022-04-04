StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Amcon Distributing stock traded up $11.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689. Amcon Distributing has a 1-year low of $111.14 and a 1-year high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51.

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

