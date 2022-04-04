StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

