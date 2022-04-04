StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.27.

NYSE:BXP opened at $130.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.77. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 20.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,270,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

