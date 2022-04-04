StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences (Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

