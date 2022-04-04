StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CEA. Zacks Investment Research raised China Eastern Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE CEA opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

