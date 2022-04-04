StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CNMD stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
