StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CNMD stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.