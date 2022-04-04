StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

