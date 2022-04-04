StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TACO remained flat at $$12.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,773. The company has a market capitalization of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACO. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $26,453,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $9,304,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 358,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

