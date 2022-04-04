StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE EVC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 533,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,546. The firm has a market cap of $563.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

