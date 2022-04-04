StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Exelon stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,091. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03.
About Exelon (Get Rating)
