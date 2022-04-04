StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,091. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

