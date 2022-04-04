StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $655,000. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares (Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.