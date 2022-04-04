StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,659. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

