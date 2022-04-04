StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Herc (NYSE:HRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.71.

HRI stock opened at $159.92 on Thursday. Herc has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.61.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Herc by 30,131.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after acquiring an additional 268,475 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Herc by 31.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,100,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 188.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $38,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

