StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iCAD by 19.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in iCAD by 1.1% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in iCAD by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 131,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iCAD by 1,708.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iCAD during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

