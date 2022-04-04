StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IBN traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 144,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $22.34.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.