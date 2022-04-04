StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBN traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 144,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,098,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $22.34.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 19.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.