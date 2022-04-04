StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,384. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.68 million, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.80.

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,664 shares of company stock worth $7,199,484 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,411,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.