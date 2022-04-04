StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE:KRG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 29,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,142,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

