StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of LSI traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.16. 2,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,437. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.14. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $87.06 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

