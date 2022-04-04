StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.70 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $922,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

