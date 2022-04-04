StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,697,000 after acquiring an additional 640,814 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,746,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.