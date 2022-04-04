StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $323.40.

NYSE:MOH traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,059. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

