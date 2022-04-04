StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 122,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,675. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,125,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after buying an additional 219,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,622,000 after buying an additional 595,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth $45,373,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

