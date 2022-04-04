StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.32. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $76.60.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

