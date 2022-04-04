StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,480 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

