StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

