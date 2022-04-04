StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of SQM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.70. 55,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,119. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

