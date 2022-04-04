StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $75.13 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
