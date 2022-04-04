StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Valhi from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of VHI stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $829.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.75. Valhi has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 5.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valhi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valhi by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Valhi by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Valhi by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.