StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.59.

VTR stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 350.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,257,000 after buying an additional 3,497,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after buying an additional 2,513,380 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,635 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

