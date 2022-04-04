StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $45.71 on Thursday. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.25 million, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.53.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 89.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

