StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.
Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $45.71 on Thursday. VSE has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.25 million, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 89.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VSE by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VSE by 385.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VSE by 208.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
About VSE (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
