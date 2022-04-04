StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WLFC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.36. 377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,579 shares of company stock worth $385,225. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

