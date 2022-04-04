StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $118.82 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $109.95 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after acquiring an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after acquiring an additional 188,420 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

