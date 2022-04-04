StockNews.com Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,753.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,224.13 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $858.99 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 724.34 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,077.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,284.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

