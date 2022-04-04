Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ earnings. Streamline Health Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Streamline Health Solutions.

STRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $145,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STRM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,465. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

