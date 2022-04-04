Strs Ohio Acquires 22,300 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.64 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $557.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.47.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SIGA Technologies (Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.