Strs Ohio Acquires 7,600 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 230.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

