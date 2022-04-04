Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVI opened at $25.78 on Monday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVI. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

