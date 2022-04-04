Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after acquiring an additional 288,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after acquiring an additional 81,748 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 148,225 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 989,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.57. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

