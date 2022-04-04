Strs Ohio Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Alta Equipment Group worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after buying an additional 224,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $1,399,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $362,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 242,550 shares of company stock worth $3,168,945. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTG. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.