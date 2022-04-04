Strs Ohio Has $802,000 Stock Position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Cara Therapeutics worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $677.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.