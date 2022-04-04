Strs Ohio Has $818,000 Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

