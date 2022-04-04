Strs Ohio Has $831,000 Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Byline Bancorp worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 91.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major bought 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $993.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.30. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.74 million during the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

