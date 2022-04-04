Strs Ohio Trims Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THFF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 168.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 37.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THFF opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

THFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

