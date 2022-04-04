Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAX. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stryve Foods from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Stryve Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryve Foods will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

