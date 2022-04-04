Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) vs. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Financial Comparison

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sturgis Bancorp and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturgis Bancorp 19.00% N/A N/A First Merchants 36.97% 11.02% 1.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sturgis Bancorp and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturgis Bancorp $33.38 million 1.32 $6.34 million $2.98 6.91 First Merchants $555.96 million 3.95 $205.53 million $3.81 10.72

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sturgis Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers real estate and asset management services, such as real estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities; and 4 full service standalone ATM's located in 11 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Sturgis, Michigan.

About First Merchants (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.