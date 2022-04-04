Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 6,762,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,429. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (Get Rating)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
