Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SU. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.21.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,546 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

