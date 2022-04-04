Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.66. 1,360,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,840,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Sundial Growers by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the second quarter worth $42,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.