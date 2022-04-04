Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 19,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,584. Sunlink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sunlink Health Systems alerts:

About Sunlink Health Systems (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.